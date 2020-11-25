Rally Held to Unify Democrats Before January 5th Runoff To Elect Ossoff, Warnock & Blackman

Chatham County Commission Chairman Elect Chester Ellis along with newly elected Chatham County Commissioners Tanya Milton, 5th District; Aaron Whitely 6th District and Kenneth Adams, 8th District; members of City Council and Chatham County Democratic Committee held a press conference last Wednesday in front of the Savannah Civic Center. The purpose of the conference was to allow Chairman-Elect Ellis to inform the citizens of Chatham County of the importance of returning to the polls for the January 5th runoff to elect democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock as Senators and Daniel Blackman as Georgia Public Service Commission.

Ellis stated, “we are concerned about the issues including affordable health care, protect voting rights, and ensure the dignity of working people.” Early voting begins December 14th. Ellis reminded the voters that they can early vote, absentee vote, or vote on January 5th, 2021. “Make your plan on how you want to vote and VOTE”, Ellis concluded.