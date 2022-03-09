Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Jericho Brown Coming To Georgia Southern March 9-10

The Georgia Southern University Department of Literature will host Jericho Brown, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and National Book Award Finalist, for two events on March 9-10. Both events are open to the public.

Georgia Southern graduate student LaVonna Wright will introduce Brown, an honor she didn’t expect. Wright has been studying Brown’s work throughout her time as an undergraduate English major at Georgia Southern. She is also writing about him as part of her thesis for her master’s degree.

“When I found out he was coming, I was immediately excited and nervous at the same time,” said Wright. “I guess the realization or the realness of it didn’t hit me until the flyers came out. I think it’s just the pressure of coming face to face with someone who you’re writing about.”

This won’t be the first time the poet takes a question from Wright. In her first year in the English program, Wright was in a virtual audience for a reading with Brown. That time, she was able to ask him a question from her seat behind a computer screen. This time, she will ask her questions face to face, getting the chance to interview him about his poetry.

She said she’s thrilled to be in this position, and she’s grateful for the opportunity to have a seat at the table with someone she has been following for years. She added she couldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for her department supporting her and her fellow colleagues. “We are thrilled to have a poet of Jericho Brown’s caliber on campus with us,” said Beth Howells, Ph.D., chair of the literature department. “It is an excellent opportunity for students to engage with contemporary poetry that is simultaneously cutting edge and classic.”

On March 9, Brown will give a presentation, “Faith in the Now: Some Notes on Poetry and Immortality.” This event will be held at 5:30 p.m. in room 1020 of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building on the Statesboro Campus.

On March 10, Brown will deliver a craft talk, “Nonsense and Senselessness,” at 12:30 p.m. in the Arts Building, room 2071, on the Statesboro Campus.

Brown won the Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for his collection of poetry, “The Tradition.” He is also the Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing at Emory University.

Brown’s visit is sponsored by the Office of Inclusive Excellence, College of Arts and Humanities and the Frederick Douglass DEI Workshop Series Georgia Southern Wexford.