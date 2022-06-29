PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

AS A FEMALE, and I repeat, AS A FEMALE in these United States of America, our Freedom to Choose no longer exists as of June 24, 2022. In my opinion, the Freedom to Choose is just that! Women should have the Freedom to Choose, and the Freedom to Decide to be either Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Such a private and personal decision should not be imposed by the Government upon any female, regardless of religious preference, race, socio-economic status or value system, and certainly not through a law that criminalizes females for the choices made. I find it offensive that this type of law is not imposed upon males in our county. Male or Female, whatever Your Value System, Your Faith, Your Beliefs, THEY ARE YOURS. Yes, you may expose others so they can make free-will choices for themselves, but it’s not our place to impose nor force. As Females in this country, we should have the liberty and freedom to make decisions that will be in the best interest, safety and protection for our lives and our families – decisions that should be made in PRIVACY and in CONSULTATION with Our Persons Of Trust –our spouse or significant other, our family members, our faith leader(s) and/or our health care provider(s). Your privacy and my privacy in the bedroom, and especially about the health care that each of our unique female bodies require, should not be an open-to-the-public book subjected to universal monitoring, public and private investigation, vigilante policing, threats, persecution under the law, and incarceration. Your Freedom to Choose, My Freedom to Choose as a human being and as a Female in this country should be as equally protected by the Constitution of the United States as any man’s, or as any person who now has the right and the Freedom to Choose and Carry (open or concealed) the type of GUN or ASSAULT WEAPON he/she desires (In the state of Georgia there is no longer the requirement for a background check or licensed permit to obtain a GUN or WEAPON).

Whether Pro-Life or Pro-Choice, unfortunately, we, as Females, no longer have the Freedom to Choose to protect ourselves, nor the girl-child (who could be as young as 9 years old) in our families, neighborhoods, schools, places of worship and other settings from the mental, emotional, psychological and physical atrocities of a forced pregnancy from incest or rape by a male. We no longer have the Freedom to Choose to protect our girls or ourselves from being criminalized and incarcerated for being a Female of child-bearing age. We no longer have the Freedom to Choose to seek and accept medical care to correct the irregularities that occur within our Female bodies such as severe dysmenorrhea, miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, fibroids and other conditions unique to the Female body that can be life-threatening, but will now be classified as criminal procedures subject to prosecution.

Whether Pro-choice or Pro-Life, WE ARE FEMALES! We are girls (many who experience physical maturity by age 9), teens, young adults, adults and seniors. We are daughters, granddaughters, nieces, mothers, grandmothers, aunties, sisters, sisters-in-law, cousins, friends, teachers and mentors. WE ARE FEMALES, AND AS FEMALES, OUR FREEDOM TO CHOOSE THE BASIC THINGS IN A FEMALE LIFE IS NO LONGER PROTECTED BY LAW. WE, AS FEMALES, have been DE-VALUED, morally and physically. GUNS now have MORE VALUE THAN OUR LIVES. GUNS, and those who possess GUNS, are officially in the category of first-class citizenship because the “… right to bear arms” was specifically mentioned in the Constitution of the United States of America when written (1787) and ratified (1788). In my opinion, we, as Females, have been reduced to a second, or third-class citizenship. WE, including our young girls, no longer have Constitutional protection for life, liberty, safety, and the Freedom to Choose because “women,” / “females” were not mentioned in the originally crafted document. Women were not classified or recognized as citizens. Women were treated like chattel in the 18th Century, and it looks as if we have been assigned that station once again.

As FEMALES, there are more serious consequences we will have to face based on recent Supreme Court Decisions which did not get the same publicity as the Roe v. Wade decision. There may be invasions into our rights to PRIVACY IN THE BEDROOM AS CONSENTING ADULTS which can result in criminalization. There will also be little, to no protection, for our Privileges and Rights to Due Process in the Justice System, beginning with police no longer being required to give the official verbal notice of the Miranda Warning if arrested, or that HIPPA is not the source of protection to privacy of our health care histories and records as assumed. As FEMALES in this country, there are impacts upon our lives that are known and unknown as we move forward from June 24th. Our Freedom to Choose is Not Free! Our Freedom is not Free! Our Liberty, Equality and Safety are neither Free nor Protected by the rule of law. When we take the power of the VOTE for granted in a democratic system of government, there are consequences. Are You “Woke?” Autocracy and “Big Brother” are closer than we think. VOTE to keep our Freedom to Choose!