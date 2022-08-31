PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune MAKE YOUR VOTING PLAN NOW!

Consider An Option In Case Of An Emergency – Will You Vote In-Person During Early Voting Dates Or On Election Day? Will You Vote By Absentee Ballot?

Important Reminders as You Prepare for The November 8th Midterm Elections

For Immediate Action:

1. If You Are A Registered Voter, Please Continue to

Check Your Voting Status to Make Sure You

Have Not Been Taken Off the Voting List.

mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

2. If You Have Changed Your Address or Name,

Please Contact The Chatham County Voter

Registration Office and Find Out How to Update

Your Records so You are Eligible to Vote. You

Must do this By October 11th. Call:

912-790-1520; Email:

Voter@chathamcounty.org; Go In Person: 1117

Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406

3. If You Are A Legal Georgia Resident Who is 17

½ Years Old and Will Be 18 Years Old On, or

Before November 8th, You Can Register to Vote

for The Midterm Elections.

4. If You Are “Off Paper” (Having Completed Your

Sentence, Probation and Parole), You Can Register

to Vote! The Deadline To Register to Vote is

October 11, 2022.

a. Register Online At: bit.ly/3TjFE4N

b. Register In Person: Chatham County Voter

Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E,

Savannah, GA 31406

If You Plan To Vote By Absentee Ballot:

All Registered Voters, Regardless of Age or Disability, Must Request, and Then Submit, the Absentee Ballot Application in Order to Receive a Ballot in the Mail. Please Request The Absentee Ballot Application As Soon As Possible.

1. Download The Application At SecureMy

AbsenteeBallot.sos.ga.gov/s/

2. Request An Application from the Chatham County

Board of Registrars: Call: 912-790-1520; Email:

Voter@Chathamcounty.org; or

3. Go In-Person to The Chatham County Voter

Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E,

Savannah, GA 31406.

Parents/Guardians/Relatives, or Legal Caregivers May Request the Absentee Ballot Application for the Following Voters: A Disabled, or Illiterate Voter; or a Child or Relative Who is Temporarily Out of the County Attending an Educational Institution, for Employment, or Another Emergency Reasons.

Returning The Absentee Ballot Application We Highly Recommend By September 30th

Absentee Ballot Applications Must Be Returned In Person:

1. Hand-Deliver, In Person, to The Voter Registration

Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA

31406

2. Email the Completed Application with Required

Identification to AbsenteeBallots@Chatham county.org, or Fax to: 912-790-1519

3. Mail the Application to: Chatham County Board of

Registrars, Po Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416

For Disabled or Illiterate Voters, Only a Legal Relative or Caregiver Can Hand Deliver Your Application.

The Official Deadline to Return the Application is October 28th, but That Date is Too Close to the November 8th Election Date For the Application to be Processed and Have the Ballot Mailed to the Voter in Time.

Remember, Our Freedom Depends on Your Vote, and

The Fate of Our Democracy Depends on Our Votes!