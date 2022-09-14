PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

Registered Voters, Please Continue To Check Your Active Voting Status On A Weekly Basis At The My Voter Page On The Georgia Secretary Of State’s Website (mvp.sos. ga.gov/s/) To Make Sure You Have Not Been Taken Off The Voting List.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR VOTING STATUS FOR GRANTED!!

According To The New Law – GA SB 202 – Any Voter In A County Or Municipality Can Challenge A Registered Voter’s Eligibility Status To Vote. The Law Also Allows One Individual To Challenge The Registration Status Of An Unlimited Number Of Voters. These Challenges Can Result In The Local Registration/Elections Board Having To Cancel A Voter’s Eligibility To Vote In An Election.

VOTER REGISTRATIONS ARE BEING CHALLENGED

Challenges Are Being Made To The Registration Status Of Thousands Of Voters’ Throughout Georgia, Including In Chatham County. It Is Imperative That You Are Vigilant And Stay Alert! Check Your Voting Status Regularly At (mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/), Or Contact Your County Board Of Registrars/Elections Office Frequently. If Your Voting Status Is Being Challenged, You May Not Be Able To Vote On November 8th.

In Chatham County, Contact: The Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406, or Call: 912-790-1520

Any Adjustments To Be Made To Clear Your Voting Status Must Be Done

BEFORE The Voter Registration Deadline, October 11, 2022.

NAME OR ADDRESS CHANGE? ACT IMMEDIATELY!

If You Have A Name Or Address Change That Is Different From What Is Indicated On Your Voter Registration Record, You Must Make The Change Before October 11th In Order To Vote In The November 8th Midterm Election.

Contact Your County Board Of Elections For Instructions On How To Make The Necessary Changes And What Documents You Need To Provide. The Chatham County Board Of Registrars Office Contact Information Is Listed Previously. See Page 1.

Freedom Is Not Free. The Freedoms Of Our Democratic System Of Government Are At Great Risk Of Being Lost. Our Freedom Depends On Our Votes! Vote For The Candidates Who Will Keep Our Democracy Vibrant. Check Your Voting Status Regularly, And Make The Sacrifice To Vote!