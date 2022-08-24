PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

Getting Ready For The November 8th Midterm Elections

REGISTERED VOTERS CAN VOTE WITH AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

A Registered Voter, Regardless Of Age Or Disability, Must Request and Submit An Absentee Ballot Application along with the required Identification.

ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE NOW!

1. DOWNLOAD the application at The Georgia Secretary Of State’s Website:

securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/

2. REQUEST An Application from The Chatham County Board of Registrars:

CALL: 912-790-1520; EMAIL: voter@chathamcounty.org; or

3. GO IN PERSON to The Chatham County Voter Registration Office,

1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406.

WHO CAN ASSIST VOTERS WITH THE ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION?

1. Assistance with Filling Out the Application can Only be Given to Physically Disabled or Illiterate Voters by a legal relative or caregiver. The Assistant’s name and signature must be included. Applications can be requested for Registered Voters who temporarily reside outside the County (i.e., college, temporary employment, emergency) by a relative, 18 years or older. The relative’s signature and relationship must be indicated.

NOTE: If your work schedule or other family responsibilities may interfere with your Voting In-person during Early Voting or on Election Day, the Absentee Ballot is an option to consider.

Returning The Absentee Ballot Application

Absentee Ballot Applications Must Be Returned In Person:

1. HAND-DELIVER, In Person, To The Voter

Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive,

Savannah, GA 31406

2. EMAIL The Completed Application With

Required Identification to

absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org, or FAX

to: 912-790-1519

3. MAIL The Application to: Chatham County Board

of Registrars, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA

31416

FOR DISABLED OR ILLITERATE VOTERS, only a Legal Relative or Caregiver can hand deliver your application.

We Highly Recommend Returning Your Application Before September 30th for Processing in Order to Receive Your Ballot in Time to Submit Your Voted Ballot for The November Election. Final Deadline To Submit The Application: October 28th.

FREEDOM IS NOT FREE! VOTE TO MAINTAIN OUR DEMOCRACY!