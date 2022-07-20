PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

Your Freedom Depends on Your Vote! The Fate of Our Democracy Depends on Your Vote!

1. REGISTER TO VOTE!

The Deadline to Register for the November 8th Midterm Elections is OCTOBER 11, 2022 Georgia Residents must be:

• A Citizen of the United States

• A legal resident of the state of Georgia and of the

County where you wish to vote

• At least 17 ½ years old to Register and 18 years old to

Vote

2. ALREADY A REGISTERED VOTER?

Check your Voting Status and Your Precinct Location at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. Check at least every 2 weeks to make sure you have not been dropped from the Eligible Voters list.

3. NAME OR ADDRESS CHANGE?

Notify your County Board of Registrars Immediately for instructions on how to update your information so you are eligible to Vote in the November Midterm Elections. Chatham County Residents: Call 912-790-1520.

4. VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

The Earliest Date to Apply for an Absentee Ballot for the November Election is August 22, 2022. Chatham County Residents: Call 912-790-1520 for information.

IMPORTANT DATES TO ACT UPON

August 22, 2022: Earliest Date to Apply for an Absentee

Ballot for the November Election

October 10, 2022: Earliest Date for the Board of Registrars

to mail an Absentee Ballot to a Voter for the November

8th Election

October 11, 2022: DEADLINE to Register or

RE-REGISTER to Vote

October 17 through November 4, 2022: Early Voting

(Voting and DROP BOX Locations, dates and times to be

announced by your County Board of Registrars)

November 8, 2022: MIDTERM ELECTION DAY.

Report to your Assigned Precinct 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For Information in Chatham County, Contact:

Chatham County Board of Registrars

1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E

P.O. Box 13757

Savannah, GA 31406

Email: voter@chathamcounty.org

Office Number: 912-790-1520

Office Fax: 912-790-1519