PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

RUNOFF ELECTION – 2nd Commission District of Chatham County.

Return To The Polls and Vote For One (1) – Either Malinda Scott-Hodge or David Tootle.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Tuesday, October 17th: Runoff Election Day. Report to your Assigned Precinct – 7 AM until 7 PM

• Monday, October 9th to Friday, October 13th: Early In-Person Voting. Location & Times Will Be Announced

• Absentee Ballot for the October Runoff. For Those Age 65 and Older, or Disabled, If You Checked Section 12 of the Application Indicating You Wanted to Receive the Absentee Ballot during this Special Election Cycle, You Will Not Have to Re-Apply. However, All Other Voters in The 2nd Commission District who Want to Vote by Absentee Ballot for the Runoff, Must Request the Application as Soon as Possible this Week.

November 7th Municipal Election To Elect The Mayor And City Council Members.

IMPORTANT DATES:

1. October 10th: Deadline to Register to Vote, or to Make a Change in Your Name or Address to be Eligible to Vote on November 7th.

2. October 13th Through November 3rd, Including Saturday, October 21st & 28th And Sunday, October 22nd & 29th: Early In-Person Voting (See Page 9 For Dates, Times and Locations).

3. The Absentee Ballot: All Voters, Regardless of Age or Disability, Must Request an Application for the Absentee Ballot for The November 7th Election. November 7th Begins a New Election Cycle.

(We Recommend Requesting the Application Before October 13th to Ensure Processing on Time for You to Receive Your Ballot.)

4. All Voters, Please Continue to Check your Voter Status and Precinct Location at mvp. sos.ga.gov, or We can Assist You.

Voters, If You Choose Not To Vote Early, and Decide to Vote on Election Day, Please Make Sure that You Report to Your Assigned Precinct Either on October 17th for The Special Election Runoff for the 2nd District Commission Seat, or on November 7th When You Vote in The Municipal Election. New District Lines Were Drawn so Your Precinct Location May Have Changed.

NOTE: Voters Who Live in The 2nd Chatham County Commission District, You Have 2 Sets of Election Dates to Place on Your Calendar: October 17th (Runoff Election and its Early Voting Dates), and November 7th (Municipal Election and its Early Voting Dates). October 17th is Both The Runoff Election Date for Chatham County Commission District 2, and an Early Voting Date for The November 7th Municipal Election.

Make Your Voting Plans Now! Check Your Voting Status and Precinct Location at mvp.sos.ga.gov.