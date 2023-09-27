PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

Prepare Now for The October 17th Commission District 2 Runoff and the November 7th Municipal Election

Important Information for Voters in The 2nd Commission District Of Chatham County.

1. October 17th – Special Election Runoff for Chatham County Commissioner District 2.

2. THERE IS A RUNOFF ELECTION between 2 Candidates for The Commission Seat Since None of the Candidates Received a Majority Vote in The Special Election on September 19th. Please Make Plans to Return to the Polls, and Vote for either Malinda Scott-Hodge or David Tootle. It’s Your Choice.

3. THE ABSENTEE BALLOT For The October Runoff. Those Age 65 and Older, or Disabled, If You Checked Section 12 of the Application Indicating You Wanted to Receive the Absentee Ballot during this Special Election Cycle, You Will Not Have to Re-Apply. However, All Other Voters in the 2nd Commission District Who Want to Vote by Absentee Ballot, Must Apply or Re-Apply. Please Do So as Soon as Possible This Week.

Please Continue to Check Your Voter Status and Precinct Location at mvp.sos. ga.gov Because of the New County District Lines that Were Drawn, We Do Not Want You Confused about Your Precinct Location when Voting for Chatham County Commission District 2.

Early In-Person Voting dates for the Runoff will be Announced.

Important Information For The November 7th Municipal Election To Elect Savannah’s Mayor And City Councilmen.

Prepare and Make Plans Now to Vote on November 7th. Please be Aware of The Following:

1. OCTOBER 10TH IS THE DEADLINE to Register to Vote, or to Make a Change in Your Name or Address to be Eligible to Vote on November 7th.

2. ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS for The November 7th Municipal Election are Available Now. This Is A New Election Cycle! All Voters Must Apply Regardless Of Age Or Disability! We Recommend Requesting the Application Before October 13th to Ensure Processing in Time to Receive Your Ballot.

3. OCTOBER 16TH THROUGH NOVEMBER 3RD. Early In-Person Voting Dates for The November 7th Municipal Election.

Voters, Continue to Check your Voter Status and Precinct Location at mvp.sos. ga.gov, to Make Sure You are an Active Voter and Have Not Been Purged.

ALSO, Please Be Aware that there is an Overlap of Dates in October for The Special Election Runoff for The Chatham County Commission Seat (October 17th) and Early In-Person Voting for The November Municipal Election (October 16th to November 3rd). If You Need Guidance, Please Call The Voter Registration Office At 912- 790-1520.