PUBLISHER’S NOTE Planning To Vote By Absentee Ballot For The November 2nd Election?

Deadline To Submit An Absentee Ballot Application:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22ND

All Persons, Regardless of Age, Infirmity, or Disability, Must Request and File an Application for an Absentee Ballot. It Will Not Be Automatically Sent to You as in the Past.

Download the NEW Absentee Ballot application at sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_ voting_ in_ georgia; Request the NEW application from the County Board of Registrars: In-Person at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.; Call (912-790-1520); or Email your request to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org.

We Strongly Recommend that you File your Application As Soon As Possible This Week. Your Application Must Be Received by the October 22nd Deadline to Ensure that your Official Ballot will be mailed to you in time for you to return it for Your Vote to be Counted.

Fill out the Application CAREFULLY.

1. Your Name Must Match The Name on Your Voter Registration Card in Each Section.

2. Provide the Appropriate Identification, or Include a Copy of the Acceptable Forms of Identification Listed on Page 2 of the Application.

3. If You Receive Assistance with Filling Out the Application Because of Infirmity or Disability, The Person Assisting You Must Sign Their Name in the Appropriate Section.

4. You Must Also Check the Appropriate Box to Indicate You Are Disabled.

5. Go to My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, or Call the Chatham County Voter Registration Office at 912-790-1520 to verify how your name is listed.

Official Absentee Ballots are being mailed out NOW. Check The Status of Your Absentee Ballot Application at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Once You Receive Your Ballot in the Mail, Fill out Your Ballot, and Return It as Soon as Possible. The Absolute Deadline for Your Ballot to be Received and Counted is November 2nd at 7:00 PM.

Absentee Ballots Must be Returned In-Person; Placed in a Drop Box In-Person; or Mailed. A Legal Relative or Caregiver can Turn in an Absentee Ballot, but Only For a Disabled Person Who Checked the Box. The Person Assisting Must Sign The Outer Envelope of the Ballot on the Appropriate Line.

Here’s What Is On The Ballot

Everyone in Chatham County Will Vote on E-SPLOST – The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to support our public schools.

Depending On Where You Live, you will also vote in municipal elections in Bloomingdale, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Tybee Island & Vernonburg; and/or also vote for a representative for Georgia House of Representatives District Seat 165.

Early In-Person Voting Continues Through October 29th .

Drop Boxes for Absentee Ballots in Chatham County are Available Until October 29th at Three (3) Locations. Please Note! All Drop Boxes Will Be Inside the Buildings.

1. Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr.: 8 AM – 6 PM (M-F)

Saturday, Oct. 23: 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24: 12 Noon – 5 PM

2. Mosquito Control Office, 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

3. Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

NOVEMBER 2ND IS ELECTION DAY!!

It Is Imperative That All of Us Cast Our Votes Either In-Person, or By Absentee Ballot for the Candidate(s) of our Choice, and/or To Voice Our Opinion about E-SPLOST. Check Your Voting Status Often To Make Sure You Are A Registered Voter.

We CANNOT, and We MUST NOT Let Obstacles Imposed by Georgia Senate Bill 202 Keep Us from Voting. Contact one of the following organizations for assistance with the Absentee Ballot Process; to have copies made of any documents you need for the Absentee Ballot Application; Early Voting and Drop Box information; or Transportation.

The A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161) or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-6128).

Shirley B. James, Publisher