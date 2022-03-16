PUBLISHER’S NOTE GET READY TO VOTE IN THE MAY 24TH PRIMARY

Do You Plan To Vote By Absentee Ballot For The May 24th Primaries?

Applications Will NOT Be Automatically Mailed To You!

• Request your Absentee Ballot Application NOW. A Registered Voter, Regardless Of Age Or Disability, Must Request And Submit An Absentee Ballot Application including the required Identification. Applications are available now, and can be submitted March 7 until the Application DEADLINE on May 13, 2022. We Recommend Submitting Your Application Before April 30th.

• To Obtain An Application: Download the application at sos.ga.gov/sites/default/ files/forms/Absentee_ Ballot_ Application_ 20212.pdf, or Call the Chatham County Board of Registrars: 912-790-1520; or Email: voter@chathamcounty.org; or go In-Person: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406.

• Please Check Your Voter Registration Status at: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Check Every 2 Weeks To Confirm and/or Update your Address and/ or a Name Change. You Do Not Want To Be Purged From The Voting List. For Assistance, Contact: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406. P: 912-790-1520, or Call The Savannah Tribune: 912-655-7081.