PUBLISHER’S NOTE GEORGIA SUFFRAGETTES

During Women’s History Month, The Savannah Tribune, in partnership with Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc., the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia and the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, will feature articles highlighting Savannah and Georgia women and others in the U.S. who have been active trailblazers in women’s Suffrage and Get Out The Vote movements since the early 1900’s – women whose works have been dedicated and committed to educating, empowering, engaging and encouraging women to exercise the right to vote, and to understand the power of their votes. Savannahian Mrs. Mamie George S. Williams, a Suffragette, Politician and Community Activist, was dubbed the “ESTHER”** of her times (1920-50s) as it related to getting women registered and engaged in the voting process. Based on research by author/historian Velma Maia Thomas and the information shared by Luciana Spracher, Director, Savannah’s Municipal Archives, we learned that Mamie has a common thread that intertwines among the women trailblazers in each of the partner organizations, therefore Savannahian Mamie George S. Williams was featured as The Tribune’s first Suffragette. Despite the obstacles imposed by the laws of disenfranchisement for women and African Americans at the ballot box in the 1920’s, Mamie had the determination, passion, courage and fortitude to speak out, organize, teach, protest, travel throughout 160 Georgia counties and is credited with registering 40,000 Georgia women to vote in the 1920 presidential election. If Mamie Could Do It, Then We, As Women, Certainly Can Do No Less! This year, 2022, is a benchmark election year, with the May primaries and the November election. It will test the ramifications/impact of Georgia’s SB 202 and the unfair redistricting lines, drawn (without transparency) and voted upon, that infringe upon our right to fair, equal and easy access to the ballot box, dilute the voting power of constituents in communities of color and members of a certain political party, and diminish our ability as voters to officially determine the outcome of elections and choose our representatives as opposed to politicians and appointed boards choosing the voters.

We hope that you will be inspired by the “ESTHERS” who will be featured in The Savannah Tribune this month. Let’s honor their legacy and work to Get Out The Vote, and Save The Soul Of Our Democracy! We Must Rise Up And Be The “Esthers” Of Our Time!

**At the close of her political career, The Atlanta Daily World designated Mamie “As a modern Esther pleading for her people…. “at no time did temptation… move her to deliver her people and her party for thirty pieces of silver.” Upon her death in 1951, Savannah Tribune editor Sol C. Johnson wrote,”Although battle tested…Williams never flinched; she never gave in…. She was truly an ‘Esther’ of her people.’”

Shirley B. James,

Publisher