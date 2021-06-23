PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted unanimously along with Democratic Senators to make Juneteenth a National Holiday. Even Rep. Buddy Carter, our Congressman in the U.S. House of Representative, casts a “Yea” vote for the Juneteenth National Holiday. HOWEVER, WE MUST NOT BE BLINDSIDED, AND LET THE REPUBLICAN VOTES DISTRACT US! Voting to grant a One-day annual holiday celebration is no substitute for their adamant vows to vote against a 365- day assurance for the Protection of Our Right to Vote. We must have unified, fair and just Federal oversight, through U.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and U.S. Senate Bill – SR 1 – The For the People Act, as protection against undemocratic state-imposed voter suppression laws such as Georgia’s SB 202.

Let it be known that we shall enjoy the One-Day, Federally-recognized Juneteenth Holiday, but we should also be able to enjoy 365 days of the Freedom To Cast Votes that honor and respect the voice and will of the people to ensure a Democratic form of government.

WE MUST NOT BE BLINDSIDED by the Bipartisan “Crumb” offered by Republicans in their votes for the Juneteenth federal holiday! They are still unwilling to share a Bi-partisan “Piece Of The Cake” – passage of U.S. House Bill – HR 4 and U.S. Senate Bill -SR 1 – to PROTECT OUR RIGHT TO VOTE, NOT SUPPRESS IT.

Shirley B. James, Publisher