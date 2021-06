By legitimizing and embracing the FEARS of TRUTH and CRITICAL THINKING, the “Feel Good” misinformation about America, and the OMISSION of historical facts about our multicultural-multiethnic Americans, there is the risk of ultimately annihilating American History, World History and the true meaning of humankind. DO THE RESEARCH AND USE YOUR CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS TO LEARN THE TRUE MEANING OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY. DON’T BLINDLY EMBRACE THE PROPAGANDA.

Shirley B. James, Publisher