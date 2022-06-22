PUBLISHER’S NOTE

We at The Savannah Tribune take this opportunity to say to our Voters, “Thank you” for showing up and casting your Votes during this 2022 Georgia Primary Election cycle, whether In-Person or by Absentee Ballot. You did it! You did not let the obstacles and challenges imposed by the new voter restriction law in Georgia, SB 202, keep you from letting your voice be heard through your Vote. The May Primary and June Runoff are just the beginning to the crucial November 8, 2022 Mid-term elections. The November elections will go into the annuals of history as The Most Critical Elections To Take Place In Georgia And In This Country Because Our Freedom, Our Liberty And Our Democratic Form Of Government Are On The Brink Of Destruction. Freedom is not free, and Freedom cannot be taken for granted. The outcome of the November 2022 elections, in Georgia and nationwide, will determine the immediate future of the United States of America. Will we become an Autocracy, where one person will have absolute power, or will we fight, through the Power of Our Vote to keep and continually improve upon a Democratic and representative form of government?

IT’S NOT OVER! GET READY FOR NOVEMBER 8TH

Get ready for November! Study the candidates. This is not a popularity contest. Be prepared to Vote for candidates who will have the integrity and the courage to do what is right and what will be in your best interest and that of all citizens to maintain our equality, safety and freedom to choose. Encourage someone to register or to re-register to VOTE. Our Votes are our Voices. Our Votes are powerful fighting tools. Our Votes can save our Democracy and secure our Liberty and our Freedom. Use Your Vote! VOTES Count, and VOTES make the difference!

August 22, 2022: Earliest Date to apply for an Absentee Ballot for the November 8, Mid-term Election

October 11, 2022: Georgia Voter Registration Deadline for the November 8, 2022 Mid-term Election

Georgia Residents, to Register to Vote, you must be

• A Citizen of the United States

• A legal resident of the state of Georgia and of the County

where you wish to vote

• At least 17 ½ years old to Register and 18 years old to

Vote

How to Register

• You Must have a Valid Government-Issued ID Card

Register Online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/, or Visit the Chatham County Board of Registrars, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. PH: 912-790-1521.

Check your Voter Status and your Voting History at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/