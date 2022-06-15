PUBLISHER’S NOTE

ALL ELECTIONS ARE IMPORTANT – especially during these critical days and times. Our Democratic System Of Government Is On The Brink Of Being Lost. Do your homework, study the candidates and their positions on major issues such as voting rights, gun control, reproductive rights, human rights, and access to affordable health care. Vote for the candidates who will have the courage to do what is right and what will be in the best interest for all citizens in order to maintain our equality, safety and freedom, and where our VOICES (VOTES) are the deciding factor. There is Power in Your Vote; Use It! It Counts!

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING:

June 13 -17, 2022 8 AM – 6 PM (M-F)

Early In-Person Voting For The June Runoff Is In Progress Through Friday, June 17th At The Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

DROP BOX LOCATION

The Only Drop Box Location For Absentee Ballots Is Inside The Voter Registration Office On Eisenhower, Available Through Friday, June 17th, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Daily. The Drop Box Will Also Be Available Tuesday, June 21st, 7:00 AM Until 7:00 PM. Your Absentee Ballot Must Arrive At The Voter Registration Office, Or Be Placed In The Drop Box, No Later Than 7:00 Pm, On Tuesday, June 21st In Order For It To Be Counted. We Strongly Suggest Hand-Delivering Your Ballot.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT

PLEASE NOTE:

• If Your Absentee Ballot Arrives This Week, We

Strongly Suggest That You Hand-Deliver Your

Ballot To The Voter Registration Office. Do Not

Mail It At This Point.

• If Your Ballot Has Not Arrived, We Strongly

Suggest That You Report For Early Voting This

Week And Inform The Manager At The Voter

Registration Office, Or Report To Your Polling

Precinct On Tuesday, June 21st And Inform The Poll

Manager. They Will Check The Status Of Your

Absentee Ballot. Please Request That They Arrange

For You To Cast Your Vote In-Person.

• If You Receive Your Ballot, But Decide You Want

To Vote In-Person, Please Take Your Ballot With

You, And Turn It In To The Poll Manager.

Plan Ahead, And Avoid The Provisional Ballot!

On Election Day, if a registered Voter reports to a Polling Location in his/her County Other Than The Precinct At Which He Or She Is Registered To Vote, the Poll Officials shall inform the Voter of his/her Official Polling Location for the precinct where the Voter is registered to vote. The Poll Officials shall also inform the Voter that any votes cast by a Provisional Ballot in the wrong precinct will not be counted unless it is cast after 5:00 PM and before 7:00 PM, on the day of the primary, election, or runoff. In order for the Provisional Ballot to be counted, the Voter MUST present all required information to the Voter Registration Office before 5 PM on Friday, June 24th. (3 Days after the Election)

Please Vote Early (Until June 17th) Or Report To Your Polling Precinct On Election Day (June 21st)!

Go To www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

To Check Your Voting Status, Your Absentee Ballot

Status, And To Find Your Polling Precinct.

For Free Rides to the Polls – June 21st Runoff, Call: The NAACP – Savannah Branch: 912-233-4161 League of Women Voters Coastal Georgia: 912-349-9875 The New Georgia Project: 800-874-1541