PUBLISHER’S NOTE

• The Deadline to file an application for an Absentee

Ballot is Friday, June 10th.

• Special Notice for Voters 65 years & older, the

Disabled, or Illiterate – if you completed Section 12 on

your application for the May Primary indicating that you

Opted-In to receive an Absentee Ballot for the remainder

of the 2022 Election Cycle, then You Will Not have to file

another application. A ballot will be automatically mailed

to you for June 21st and November 8th.

• If You Did Not fill out Section 12, to opt-in to receive

an Absentee Ballot for the rest of this Election Cycle, then

You Must Submit A New Application. The application

must be in the Voter Registration Office by 5:00 PM. On

Friday, June 10th. Please Hand-Deliver!

Call the Voter Registration Office immediately (912-790-1520) to find out your status with the Absentee Ballot. Call 912-308-1261, 912-349-9875, or 912-704- 7217 if you need help to submit an Absentee Ballot Application by Friday’s Deadline.

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING & DROP BOX LOCATIONS FOR THE JUNE 21ST RUNOFF

JUNE 13TH – 17TH (ONLY 5 DAYS!)

(See Page 8 for location, dates and times)

RUNOFF ELECTION DAY IS

TUESDAY, JUNE 21ST | 7 AM – 7 PM. Find Your Precinct And A Sample Ballot At mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/