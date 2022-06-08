PUBLISHER’S NOTE

• The Deadline to file an application for an Absentee
Ballot is Friday, June 10th.
• Special Notice for Voters 65 years & older, the
Disabled, or Illiterate – if you completed Section 12 on
your application for the May Primary indicating that you
Opted-In to receive an Absentee Ballot for the remainder
of the 2022 Election Cycle, then You Will Not have to file
another application. A ballot will be automatically mailed
to you for June 21st and November 8th.
• If You Did Not fill out Section 12, to opt-in to receive
an Absentee Ballot for the rest of this Election Cycle, then
You Must Submit A New Application. The application
must be in the Voter Registration Office by 5:00 PM. On
Friday, June 10th. Please Hand-Deliver!
Call the Voter Registration Office immediately (912-790-1520) to find out your status with the Absentee Ballot. Call 912-308-1261, 912-349-9875, or 912-704- 7217 if you need help to submit an Absentee Ballot Application by Friday’s Deadline.
EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING & DROP BOX LOCATIONS FOR THE JUNE 21ST RUNOFF
JUNE 13TH – 17TH (ONLY 5 DAYS!)
(See Page 8 for location, dates and times)
RUNOFF ELECTION DAY IS
TUESDAY, JUNE 21ST | 7 AM – 7 PM. Find Your Precinct And A Sample Ballot At mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/