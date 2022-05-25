PUBLISHER’S NOTE

REMINDER: If you voted by Provisional Ballot on May 24th – In order for your vote to be counted, you MUST take any required identification or legal documents to the Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., by Friday, May 27th at 5:00 pm.

EXPERIENCED COMPLICATIONS OR IRREGULARITIES WHILE VOTING?

For legal assistance and to report any concerns or irregularities you experienced with the Absentee Ballot,

Early In-person voting, or voting on Election Day,

Call the Election Protection Hotline for Assistance.

866-OUR – VOTE (866-687-8683)

Provided by When We All Vote