PUBLISHER’S NOTE

The Voter Registration Office: 1117 Eisenhower Dr. M-F (8 AM – 6 PM)

The Mosquito Control Center: 65 Billy Hair Dr. M-F (9 AM – 5 PM)

The Civic Center: 301 Oglethorpe Ave. M-F (9 AM – 5 PM)

Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd. M-F (9 AM – 5 PM)

Southwest Library: 14097 Abercorn St. M-F (9 AM – 5 PM)

Saturday And Sunday Voting Locations

MAY 14TH and MAY 15TH: 9 AM – 5 PM

The Savannah Civic Center: 301 Oglethorpe Ave. Voter Registration Office: 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

When You Receive Your Absentee Ballot

Vote Your Absentee Ballot. Follow the instructions Carefully, and Sign the Oath. Turn In Your Ballot As Soon As Possible. It Must Be At the Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., by the 7:00 PM Deadline on May 24th. According to the New Law, You Must Submit your Ballot in one of the following ways:

1. Deliver The Ballot In-Person (Highly Recommended). Exception: If you are disabled, illiterate, or officially residing out of your county of residence (i.e., college student, employed, or traveling outside the county), Only A Legal Relative Or Caregiver can hand deliver your Ballot.

Deliver your Ballot to A Dropbox until May 20th Drop Box Locations (Drop Boxes are located Inside each building)

a. Voter Registration Office: 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 6 PM

Saturday & Sunday: May 14th & 15th, 9 AM – 5 PM

Tuesday, May 24th: 7 AM – 7 PM

b. The Mosquito Control Center: 65 Billy Hair Dr.

Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM

c. Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM

If You Need Assistance With Transportation To Deliver Your Ballot, Please Contact The A. Philip Randolph Institute: 912-704-7217.

2. Mail The Ballot Via US Postal Service.

The Last Day to Safely Mail Your Ballot is Tuesday, May 17th, in order for your Ballot to arrive at the Voter Registration Office in time to be counted.

Received Your Absentee Ballot, But Decided To Vote In Person

1. If you Receive Your Absentee Ballot, and Decide To Vote

In-Person, you must Take Your Ballot And Turn It In at an

Early Voting location, or turn it in to your Polling Precinct on

Election Day, May 24th.

2. If Your Ballot Does Not Arrive On Time, Please Plan To

Go To Your Polling Precinct To Vote On Election Day, May

24th.

HELPFUL VOTER INFO SITES:

Track your Absentee Ballot: georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/

Get a Sample Ballot: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Find Your Polling Precinct: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Check your Voter Status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

The Provisional Ballot

The Provisional Ballot can only be used After 5 PM & Before 7 PM on Election Day (May 24th), and Only if the Voter is unable to get to his/her official polling precinct between 5 & 7 PM.

In order for the Provisional Ballot to be counted, the Voter Must present all required information to the Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., before 5 PM on the Friday following an Election (May 27th) (3 Days after the Election).

On Election Day, if a registered Voter reports to a Polling Location in his/her County Other Than The Precinct At Which He Or She Is Registered To Vote, the Poll Officials shall inform the Voter of his/her Official Polling Location for the precinct where the Voter is registered to vote. The Poll Officials shall also inform the Voter that any votes cast by a Provisional Ballot in the wrong precinct will not be counted unless it is cast after 5:00 PM and before 7:00 PM, on the day of the primary, election, or runoff.

The Voter must execute a sworn statement stating that he or she is unable to vote at his or her correct polling place prior to the closing of the polls and give the reason therefore.

PLAN AHEAD! AVOID THE PROVISIONAL BALLOT!

Please Vote Early (Until May 20th) Or Report To Your Polling Precinct On Election Day (May 24th)!

For Early Voting And Dropbox Locations For The

May 24th Primary, See Page 15 In This Week’s Edition

Of The Savannah Tribune.

For Transportation To The Polls On May 24th, Contact The NAACP: Savannah Branch: 912-233-4161, Or The New Georgia Project At 1-800-874-1541

Call The Election Protection Hotline For Legal Assistance If You Run Into Problems Or Concerns With Voting: Call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).