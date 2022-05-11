PUBLISHER’S NOTE

| The Deadline Is Friday, May 13, 2022 | 6:00 P.M. |

You Can Still Apply For An Absentee Ballot. The Deadline To Submit Your Application Is Friday, May 13th at 6:00 P.M., and it must reach the voter registration office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, before closing time at 6:00 p.m. You Must Declare Democrat or Republican On Your Application. Non-Partisan candidates are included on Both Ballots. We Recommend Faxing Or Emailing Your Application If You Cannot Deliver It In Person. If You Are Disabled, only a Legal Relative or Caregiver can hand deliver your application. If You Need Assistance With Downloading An Application, Or Faxing, Emailing, Or Transportation To Deliver Your Application, Please Contact The A. Philip Randolph Institute at 912-704-7217.

Received Your Absentee Ballot, But Decided To

Vote In Person

1. If you Receive Your Absentee Ballot, but Decide To Vote In-Person, you must take your ballot and turn it in at an Early Voting location, or turn it in to your Polling Precinct on Election Day, May 24th.

2. If Your Ballot Does Not Arrive On Time, Please Plan To Go To Your Polling Precinct To Vote On Election Day, May 24th.

Track your Absentee Ballot Application and

Find Your Polling Precinct at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

The Provisional Ballot

The Provisional Ballot can only be used After 5 pm & Before 7 pm on Election Day (May 24th), and Only if the Voter is unable to get to his/her official polling precinct between 5 & 7 pm.

In order for the Provisional Ballot to be counted, the Voter Must present all required information to the Voter Registration Office before 5 pm on the Friday following an Election (3 Days after the Election).

On Election Day, if a registered Voter reports to a Polling Location in his/her County Other Than The Precinct At Which He Or She Is Registered To Vote, the Poll Officials shall inform the Voter of his/her Official Polling Location for the precinct where the Voter is registered to vote. The Poll Officials shall also inform the Voter that any votes cast by a Provisional Ballot in the wrong precinct will not be counted unless it is cast after 5:00 pm and before 7:00 pm, on the day of the primary, election, or runoff.

The Voter must execute a sworn statement stating that he or she is unable to vote at his or her correct polling place prior to the closing of the polls and give the reason therefor.

Plan Ahead!, And Avoid The Provisional Ballot!

Please Vote Early (Until May 20th) Or Report To Your

Polling Precinct On Election Day (May 24th)!

For Early Voting And Drop Box Locations

For The May 24th Primary, See Page 10 In This

Week’s Edition Of The Savannah Tribune.