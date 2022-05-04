PUBLISHER’S NOTE

| The Deadline Is Friday, May 13, 2022 | 5:00 P.M. |

1. Registered Voters! If You Plan To Vote By Absentee Ballot For The May 24th Primary, your Application Must Be Received at the Voter Registration Office by Mail, Fax, or Delivered In-Person, Before 5:00 P.M. On Friday, May 13th. The application must include the required identification.

2. Remember, According To The New Law, Voters Must Request an Absentee Ballot Application, Regardless Of Age Or Disability. Seniors, the Applications Will Not Be Automatically Mailed To You As In The Past! We Strongly Recommend Submitting Your Application Before May 6th to be processed in order for your Absentee Ballot to be mailed to you in time to Vote for the May 24th Primary.

3. Absentee Ballot Applications are still available. To Obtain An Application: Download the application at https:// bit.ly/3ERqgpy, or Call the Chatham County Board of Registrars: 912-790-1520; Email: voter@chathamcounty.org; or go In-Person: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406.

What’s On The Ballot? Who & What Am I Voting For? During the May Primary Election, you must select a Democrat, Republican, or Non-Partisan Ballot, and vote for the candidates of your choice to run for Federal and State offices in the November 2022 Mid-Term Election. Please Vote All The Way Down The Ballot In The May Primary To Vote For, and Elect our Local Representatives to the School Board, the Board of Elections and the Board of Registrars. These Positions Are Elected In The May 24th Primary. They Will Not Be On The Ballot In November.