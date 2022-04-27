PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Early In-Person Voting (Chatham County): May 2nd – May 20th Including: Saturdays, May 7th & 14th and Sunday, May 15th For Times and Locations, See Page 7 in this week’s Edition

The Absentee Ballot And The May 24th Primary ~Reminders~

1. Registered Voters Must Request an Absentee Ballot Application Regardless Of Age Or Disability. Absentee Ballot Applications are still available, and Must Be Submitted Before the May 13th Deadline along with the required Identification. Applications Will Not Be Automatically Mailed To You! We Strongly Recommend Submitting Your Application Before April 30th to receive your Absentee Ballot in the Mail in time to Vote for the May 24th Primary.

2. To Obtain An Application: Download the application at bit. ly/3ERqgpy, or Call the Chatham County Board of Registrars: 912-790-1520; or Email: voter@chathamcounty.org; or go In-Person: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406.

My Voter Page – New Link & New Look

The Georgia My Voter Page has a New Look & a New Link. Go To: mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

1. Check Your Voter Status Every 2 Weeks To Confirm Your Name And Address Match What’s On File At The Board Of Registrars. You Do Not Want To Be Purged From The Voting List!

2. Check Early In-Person Voting Locations.

3. Check Your Voting Precinct Location For Election Day.

4. Get A Sample Ballot For The May 24th Primary (You Must declare Democrat, Republican, Non- Partisan, or Independent)

5. Check Your Voting History (New Information) For Assistance, Contact: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406. PH: 912-790-1520, or Call The Savannah Tribune: 912-233-6128 or 912-655-7081.