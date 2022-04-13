PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Are You Ready To Vote In The May 24th Primary?

Early In-Person Voting (Chatham County): May 2nd – May 20th, 9 am – 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday Voting Dates: Sat., May 7th & 14th; Sun., May 15th. Locations to be announced.

If You Plan To Vote By Absentee Ballot For The May 24th Primaries

• Registered Voters Must Request an Absentee Ballot Application Regardless Of Age Or Disability. Applications Will Not Be Automatically Mailed To You! Absentee Ballot Applications are still available, and must be Submitted, along with the required Identification, Before the May 13, 2022, Application Deadline. We Strongly Recommend Submitting Your Application Before April 30th to receive your Absentee Ballot in the Mail in time to Vote for the May 24th Primary.

• To Obtain An Application: Download the application at sos.ga.gov/sites/default/files/forms/ Absentee_ Ballot_ Application_ 20212.pdf, or Call the Chatham County Board of Registrars: 912-790-1520; or Email: voter@chathamcounty.org; or go In-Person: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406.

• Please Check Your Voter Registration Status at: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Check Every 2 Weeks To Confirm and/or Update any change of Address and/ or Name. You Do Not Want To Be Purged From The Voting List. For Assistance, Contact: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406. P: 912-790-1520, or Call the Savannah Tribune: 912-233-6128 or 912- 655-7081.