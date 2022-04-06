Publisher’s Note

Thank You Senators Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) for voting to break the deadlock to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, discharging it so it can go to the full Senate for a Vote – a first to have happened since 1853 (169 years ago). We at The Savannah Tribune strongly urge a full Senate Vote in favor of the Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court Justice. Her qualifications are impeccable and undeniable.