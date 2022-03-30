PUBLISHER’S NOTE

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Savannah Tribune featured formidable women who have been, and still are, in the forefront advocating for the right to vote, especially for women. Savannahian and African American Mrs. Mamie George S. Williams was a little-known Georgia Suffragette who was a trailblazer working for voter education and voter registration among women, especially women of color, in the 1920s. Mamie, dubbed the “Esther” of her times as it relates to voting rights, served as the standard-bearer for our selection of the women that were featured this month. We were unable to highlight ALL the remarkable women of fortitude and the unsung Suffragist Sheroes (“Esthers”) who courageously blazed uncharted paths and positively impacted women’s rights at the ballot box. There are many more stories to be told, but may the ones we have shared during the month, and several others who are listed in The Tribune’s Scroll of Honor serve as an inspiration and motivation for each of us to continue the Mamie George S. Williams’ “Esther” Legacy of active civic engagement. In order to meet the challenges and effect the necessary changes required to keep a vibrant democratic and representative form of government in the State of Georgia and in these United States, Each Of Us Must Be An “Esther” Of These Times. We must fight to protect a form of government that guarantees equal representation and respects the right of every citizen to vote with fair and easy access to the ballot box.