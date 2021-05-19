PUBLISHER’S NOTE

The Savannah Tribune Opposes Voter Suppression. We continue our strong support of U.S. Senators Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Stacey Abrams and the leaders of other Civil/Voter rights organizations who are sharing facts and authentic details and information about the challenges and suppressive restrictions imposed by the recent voting law (SB 202) that was hastily passed by the Georgia State Legislature. Major components of the law, disguised as the “Election Integrity Act of 2021,” are based upon untruths about the November 2020 and January 2021 election processes. The new law places additional barriers to Voting By Mail (Absentee Ballots), Early Voting, use of the Provisional Ballot, Mobile Voting and access to Drop Boxes. It is now a crime to give water to persons standing in long lines to vote. Most disturbing are new provisions that restrict the powers of the Secretary of State (an elected office) and empower the state legislature to appoint a State Elections Board with additional oversight of County Boards of Elections. The State Election Board is now authorized to overrule County officials, and/or take over County Elections and audits, appoint a single individual to act as a county election board, and even alter the outcomes of elections and audits.

The Savannah Tribune supports National Voting Rights laws. Contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives and urge them to vote for U.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and U.S. Senate Bill – SR 1 – The For the People Act. National Legislation Is The Only Way To Overcome The Undemocratic Voter Restriction Law Passed In Georgia, and laws being considered by Republican State Legislatures in 44 other states.

Shirley B. James, Publisher