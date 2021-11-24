PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Just to recap, the State House and State Senate maps were adopted and sent to the Governor for his signature earlier last week.

The final proposed Congressional map was revealed Wednesday, November 17th, and I have to tell you that it was worse than even I could have imagined. Currently, we have an 8 Republican/ 6 Democrat split of our 14 Congressional districts. The majority party’s proposed map takes that to a 9/5 split in a state that just demonstrated it was closer to a 50/50 party split with the 2020 election of Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Additionally, Lucy McBath’s District 6 was completely disassembled and rendered a solidly Republican district, now excluding Dekalb County and most of Cobb but including Dawson, Cherokee, and Forsyth counties. These clearly are not communities of interest. Another significant change was drawing southwest Cobb communities of Austell and Mableton, which are majority black communities, into Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s majority white 14th District. To say their voices have been extinguished is an understatement. They clearly do not have beliefs in common with the northwest communities she currently represents. These are perfect examples of gerrymandering. Below is the final map that was approved straight down party lines yesterday. You can use this link to zoom in to see street level data and determine if your Congressional District has changed: DRA 2020.

The biggest travesty of this entire process was that Republicans continued to misrepresent that the people of Georgia were given input into the process. Yes, they held public hearings in certain Republican stronghold areas around the state before the Census information and maps were released. After the maps were revealed, the public was given very little time to review and comment, and not a single change was made to the maps in response to the public input.

I want to thank every advocacy group and citizen who showed up to provide public comment or who submitted a comment to the online portal. I know it may seem like a futile effort but we cannot stop fighting against these undemocratic processes. Your input also provided a record that will be used in litigation. Please know that my Democratic colleagues and I will continue fighting with you because it is only together that we will achieve a more fair and representative system.

So the maps are a wrap and so is Special Session.

Courtesy of Rep. Shea Robinson

Shirley B. James, Publisher