PUBLISHER’S NOTE

For this week’s edition, I am yielding to an editorial response regarding the gerrymandered votes on Redistricting by the Georgia General Assembly.

Gerrymandering is NOT Nonpartisan

By Rebecca Rolfes

The Georgia General Assembly, meeting in special session this month, will redraw electoral district lines which will determine not only what district voters live in but which party they vote for. Redistricting happens once every 10 years based on data from the U.S. Census. The concept is to adjust districts for fair representation as population changes.

After hours of recorded testimony at 11 townhalls around the state, thousands of phone calls, postcards, and an open comment section on the Committee’s website, all of them unanimous in asking for a fair and transparent process that serves the voters, it is obvious that none of that mattered.

The Republican-led Senate committee voted their proposed maps—which received an F from FairDistricts GA—out of committee in under 10 hours. The House committee, also led by Republicans, confronted an angry crowd of citizens due to the “gutting” of several counties, the splitting of relatively small cities into multiple districts, the cracking and packing of communities of color into a few districts in order to protect white districts.

Stonecrest, for instance, a newly incorporated town in southeast DeKalb County with a population of less than 55,000 people, 96.2 percent of them people of color, is being split into four districts. Chatham County could easily have an additional majority minority district in the House.

This is not redistricting. This is gerrymandering.

Georgia gained 1 million citizens over the last decade with rural areas losing people and urban areas gaining them. That alone necessitates redrawing the lines but the state is now more racially diverse than ever. Grouping a community of interest in a district—one of the central tenets of unbiased redistricting—is meant to ensure that those communities can elect government representatives that accurately reflect the community’s needs.

As Representative Carl Gilliard, said at Friday’s hearing, “This is not good business for the citizens of Georgia. We’re not selecting our people. They are electing us.”

Rebecca Rolfes is the past president of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, a chapter of the nonpartisan voting rights organization founded over 100 years ago.

