PUBLISHER’S NOTE

If You Were Issued a Provisional Ballot to Vote on November 2nd, You Have 3 Days From November 2nd to Take the Following Actions in Order for Your Vote to Count.

1. Report to the Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Before the 5:00 P.M. Deadline on Friday, November 5, 2021.

2. Take A Copy of the Required Photo Identification, or an Acceptable Form of Identification, With You.

3. Take Verification of Your Legal Residence.

Your Voting Status Will Be Checked, And If Eligible, Your Vote Will Count.

The Provisional Ballot & Georgia Law, SB 202

According to the New Georgia SB 202 Voting Law, Provisional Ballots Can Only be Issued After 5:00 P.M. on Election Day.

You Were Issued A Provisional

Ballot Because…

1. You Reported to a Precinct Other Than Your Assigned Precinct

2. You Were Unable to Present One of the Required Forms of ID When You Reported to Vote In-Person.

3. Your Name Did Not Appear on the List of Registered Voters at the Precinct Where You Reported.

IMPORTANT REMINDER:

In Order for Your Provision Ballot Vote to Count, You Must Report to the Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Before the 5:00 P.M. Deadline on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Please Make the Time to Take Care of This and Have Your Vote Count. Do Not Let Any Obstacle(s) Prevent You from Having Your Vote Count!!

For assistance with Transportation, OR for additional information, contact The A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161); or The Savannah Tribune (912- 233-6128).

Shirley B. James, Publisher