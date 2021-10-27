PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Make A Plan! Vote This Week, or Vote Tuesday, November 2nd By 7:00 P.M., at Your Precinct.

PROVISIONAL BALLOTS

Provisional Ballots Will Not Be Automatically Issued To Voters Who Report To A Precinct That Is Not Assigned To Them. If You Report To Another Precinct Before 5:00 P.M., Even If It Is More Convenient To Where You May Be At The Time, You Will Not Be Issued A Provisional Ballot To Cast Your Vote. Provisional Ballots May Be Issued After 5:00 P.M., To Persons Reporting To A Precinct Other Than The One Assigned, But Who Can Prove They Will Not Have Time To Get To Their Officially Assigned Precinct Before 7:00 P.M. Please Report To Your Assigned Precinct On Election Day. Check Your Precinct Assignment At My Voter Page www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

NOTE: Some Precinct Locations Have Changed.

Go To elections.chathamcountyga.gov/

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

If You Received Your Absentee Ballot,

1. Please Fill out Your Ballot Today; Carefully Follow the Instructions; and Sign in the Appropriate Places on the Envelope. We Highly Recommend You Return Your Ballot, In-Person, By Friday, October 29th.

2. If You Received Your Absentee Ballot and Decide To Early Vote In-Person, or at Your Precinct on November 2nd, You Must Take The Ballot With You, And Turn It In to the Poll Manager so He/She can Void the Absentee Ballot and Let You Vote In-Person.

You Can Drop Your Absentee Ballot This Week in One of the Drop Boxes Located Inside The Buildings at: 1. The Voter Registration Office: 1117 Eisenhower Dr.,

8 AM – 6 PM (Monday – Friday This Week) 2. Mosquito Control Office: 65 Billy B. Hair Dr., 9 AM

– 5 PM (M – F), Or 3. The Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 9 AM

– 5 PM (M – F)

NOTE: Absentee Ballots can be Dropped in the Box at the Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive On Election Day, November 2nd If Done Before The 7:00 P.M. Deadline.

Absentee Ballots Must Be Returned In-Person; Or Placed In A Drop Box, In-Person. Do Not Take A Chance To Mail Your Ballot At This Point. A Legal Relative Or CareGiver Can Turn In An Absentee Ballot For A Disabled/ Infirmed Person Who Checked The Box, As Long As The Person Assisting Also Signs The Ballot Envelope On The Appropriate Line.

Vote In-Person On Election Day,

November 2nd at Your Precinct. 1. If You Do Not Receive Your Absentee Ballot By

Wednesday Of This Week, Or 2. If You Do Not Early Vote By Friday, October 29th.

Early In-Person Voting Ends Friday, Oct. 29th

Locations and times available this week:

1. The Main Office, Eisenhower Dr.: 8 AM – 6 PM (M-F)

2. Mosquito Control, Billy B. Hair Dr.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

3. Civic Center, W. Oglethorpe Ave.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

4. Islands Library, Johnny Mercer Blvd.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

5. Southwest Library, Savannah Mall: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

Everyone In Chatham County Votes On E-SPLOST – The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to support our public schools. Depending On Where You Live, you will also vote in municipal elections in Bloomingdale, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Tybee Island & Vernonburg; and also vote for Georgia House of Representatives District Seat 165.

For assistance with Transportation, Voting or Drop Box information, contact The A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161); St. Philip AME Church (912-233-2083); or The Savannah Tribune (912-233- 6128).

Shirley B. James, Publisher