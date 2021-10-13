PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Important Elections Will Be On The Ballot. The election for Georgia House of Representatives Seat – District 165; municipal elections in Bloomingdale, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Tybee Island & Vernonburg; and E-SPLOST – The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to support our public schools.

Planning To Vote By Absentee Ballot? All Persons, Regardless of Age, Infirmity, or Disability, Must Request and File an Application for an Absentee Ballot. It Will Not be Automatically sent to you as in the past.

Absentee Ballot Application Deadline: October 22nd • We Strongly Recommend that you file your application before October 15th so your application is received by October 22nd. Filing your application in advance ensures that your Official Ballot is mailed to you in time for you to return it for Your Vote To Be Counted. • Fill out the Application Carefully.

– Your Name Must Match the Name on your Voter Registration Card In Each Section.

– If You Received Assistance with Filling out the Application because of Infirmity or Disability:

• The Person Assisting you Must Sign Their Name in the Appropriate Section.

• You Must Check the Appropriate Box to Indicate you are Disabled. • Go to My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, or Call the Chatham County Voter Registration Office at 912-790-1520 to Verify how your name is listed. • Official Absentee Ballots are being mailed beginning October 11th. Fill Out your Ballot, and Return it as Soon as Possible. Absolute Deadline for your Ballot to be Received and Counted Is November 2nd at 7:00 PM.

Returning The Absentee Ballot

Absentee Ballots Must Be Returned In-Person; Placed in a Drop Box, In-Person; or Mailed. A Legal Relative or Care-Giver can Turn in an Absentee Ballot, but only for a Disabled Person Who Checked the Box. The Person Assisting Must Sign the Ballot on the Appropriate Line.

Early In-Person Voting

October 12th through October 29th. The locations and times:

1. The Main Office on Eisenhower Dr.: 8 AM – 6 PM (M-F)

Saturdays, Oct. 16 & 23, 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24, 12 Noon – 5 PM

2. Mosquito Control, Billy B. Hair Dr.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

3. Civic Center, W. Oglethorpe Ave.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F) 4. Islands Library, Johnny Mercer Blvd.: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F) 5. Southwest Library at Savannah Mall: 9 AM – 5 PM (M-F)

Drop Boxes There are Three (3) Drop Box Locations for Absentee Ballots in Chatham County:

1. Voter Registration Office: 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

2. Mosquito Control Office: 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.

3. Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Please Note! All Drop Boxes will be Inside the Buildings and Available Only on

Early Voting Days During the Hours listed at each location. On Election Day,

November 2nd, Only One Box will be Available, Inside The Voter Registration

Office, on Eisenhower Dr. 7 AM – 7 PM

It Is Imperative that All of Us Cast our Votes Either In-Person, or by Absentee Ballot for the Candidate(s) of our Choice, and / or to Voice our Opinion about E-SPLOST. Check Your Voting Status Often to Make Sure you are a Registered Voter and/or to Check The Status of your Absentee Ballot Application.

We Cannot, and We Must Not Let Obstacles Imposed by Georgia Senate Bill 202 Keep Us From Voting. Contact one of the following organizations for assistance with the Absentee Ballot Process; to have copies made of any documents you need for the Absentee Ballot Application; Early Voting and Drop Box information; or Transportation.

The A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); the NAACP (912-233- 4161) or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-6128). Download the NEW Absentee Ballot application at sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_ voting_ in_ georgia; Request the NEW application from the County Board of Registrars – In-Person at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.; Call (912-790-1520); or Email your request to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org.

The Deadline for Submitting the Absentee Ballot Application is October 22nd. Please Submit The Application Now if you Plan to Vote with an Absentee Ballot. Shirley B. James, Publisher