PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Keep November 2nd On Your Mind, and these Important Elections: The election for Georgia House of Representatives Seat – District 165; municipal elections in Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Tybee Island & Vernonburg; and E-SPLOST – The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to support our public schools.

PLANNING TO VOTE BY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

All Persons, Regardless Of Age Or Disability, Must Request And File An Application For An Absentee Ballot. It Will Not Be Automatically Sent To You As In The Past.

• We strongly recommend that you file your application before October 8th, well in advance of the October 22nd deadline, to make sure your ballot is mailed to you in time for you to return it so your vote will count.

• Fill out the Application CAREFULLY. In Sections 2 & 9, Your Name Must Match The Name On Your Voter Registration Card. Go to My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, or Call the Chatham County Voter Registration Office at 912-790-1520 to verify how your name is listed.

• Official Absentee Ballots will be mailed between October 11th and 22nd. Fill Out, And Return Your Ballot As Soon As Possible.

RETURNING THE ABSENTEE BALLOT

Absentee Ballots Must Be Returned In-Person, or Placed in a Drop Box, or By Mail. A Legal Relative or Caregiver Can Turn In An Absentee Ballot, But Only For A Disabled Person Who Must Check The Box In Section 11.

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING

OCTOBER 12th until OCTOBER 29th.

The locations and times are:

1. The Main Office on Eisenhower Dr.,

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

2. Mosquito Control, Billy B. Hair Dr.,

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

3. Civic Center, W. Oglethorpe Ave.,

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

4. Islands Library, Johnny Mercer Blvd.,

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

5. Southwest Library at Savannah Mall,

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

DROP BOXES

GOOD NEWS!! There will be Three (3) Drop Box Locations for Absentee Ballots in Chatham County:

1. Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

2. Mosquito Control Office, 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.

3. Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.

PLEASE NOTE! Drop Boxes Will Be INSIDE The 3 Buildings above and Open ONLY on Early Voting Days During The Hours listed at each location. On Election Day, November 2nd, ONLY ONE BOX Will Be Available Inside The Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower From 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

It Is Imperative That All Of Us Cast Our Votes Either In Person, Or By Absentee Ballot For The Candidates Of Our Choice, And / Or To Voice Our Opinion About E-SPLOST. Continue To Check Your Voting Status Often To Make Sure You Are A Registered Voter.

PLEASE, We CANNOT And We Must Not Let Obstacles Imposed By Georgia Senate Bill 202 Keep Us From Voting.

Do Not Hesitate To Contact one of the following organizations for assistance with the Absentee Ballot Process or to have copies made of any documents you need for the Absentee Ballot Application; Early Voting and Drop Box information; or Transportation.

The A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161) or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-6128). Download the NEW Absentee Ballot application at sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_ voting_ in_ georgia; Request the NEW application from the County Board of Registrars – In-Person at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.; Call (912-790-1520); or Email your request to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org

Shirley B. James, Publisher