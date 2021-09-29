PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Everyone Who Wants To Vote By Absentee Ballot Must File The Application – Regardless Of Your Age Or Disability. Applications Will Not Be Automatically Mailed To Persons Age 65 & Over, Nor To Persons With Disabilities.

The New Absentee Ballot Applications Are Available Now, and we at The Savannah Tribune strongly recommend that you File Your Application Before October 1st, well in advance of the October 22nd Deadline. Act Now to ensure your application is processed in time for your Official Ballot to be mailed to you, and you have time to return your Official Absentee Ballot during Early Voting, or no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 2nd. Ballots Will Not Be Mailed Before October 12th. There is a New Process for filing the Absentee Ballot Application, and the time span is shorter. The application is now 2 pages long. Please Note: You Must Enter Your Name Exactly as it Appears on Your Voter Registration/Precinct Card in Both Parts 2 & 9 of the Application. You must also enter either your Georgia Driver’s License Number, or Georgia Identification Card Number on the application. If You Do Not Have Either Of These ID’s, then you must attach a Copy of a pictured Government-issued ID, or a Current Utility Bill, Government check, Bank Statement, Paycheck, or Other Government Document to verify who you are and where you currently live in your county of residence.

If You Need An Absentee Ballot Application, Contact The A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704- 7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161); or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-6128). Download the New application at sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_ voting_ in_ georgia; Request the New application and Fill Out In Person at the County Board of Registrars at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.; Call (912-790-1520); or Email your request to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org. If you need copies of documents that are required, please contact us for assistance. Remember, file your application early so you can receive your Official Absentee Ballot in time to return your Ballot in advance of the November 2nd 7:00 p.m. deadline in order for your vote to be counted in the November election.

We can’t emphasize it enough. There are important municipal elections coming up November 2nd in Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, and Tybee Island. There is also the election for Georgia House of Representatives District 165, and E-SPLOST will be on the ballot – The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to support our Public Schools.

It is imperative! Please cast your vote either In Person, or by Absentee Ballot for the candidates of our choice, and/or to voice our opinion about E-SPLOST. Please – Do Not Let Obstacles Imposed By Georgia Senate Bill 202 Keep You From Voting!

The following persons will need to Register, or Re-Register To Vote Before The October 4th Deadline In Order To Vote On November 2nd:

• You are 17 ½ years old and/or will be 18 by November 2nd.

• You just moved to the state of Georgia.

• You recently changed your name, or moved to a new address.

•You received a letter stating you were removed from the Voting list.

• You are Not/No Longer serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

EARLY IN-PERSON

VOTING DATES:

October 12-29, 2021

Monday – Friday:

9 AM – 5 PM

Saturday, October 16

& 23:

9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, October 24:

9 AM – 5 PM Locations to be Announced

A Drop Box to

Return Absentee Ballots will Only Be Available on Early Voting days, October 12-29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day, November 2nd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Box Will Be Located Only Inside The Chatham County Board Of Registrars Office on Eishehower Dr. There may be a second box located in Chatham County, but information is not available at this time.

Please Make Sure You Are Registered And Eligible To Vote! Check Your Voting Status Often at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, or call Chatham County Board of Registrars at 912-790- 1520. Vote! Vote! Vote! There Is

Power In Your Vote!

Shirley B. James, Publisher