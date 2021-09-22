PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Are You Ready? Have You Made Your Plan To Vote Nov. 2nd?

We can’t emphasize it enough. There are 5 very important municipal elections coming up November 2nd in Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, and Tybee Island. There is also the election for Georgia House of Representatives District 165, and E-SPLOST will also be on the ballot – The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to support our Public Schools.

It is imperative each of us casts our votes either In Person, or by Absentee Ballot for the candidates of our choice, and/or to voice our opinion about E-SPLOST. Please – Do Not Let Obstacles Imposed By Georgia Senate Bill 202 Keep You From Voting!

Absentee ballot applications are available now, and we at The Savannah Tribune strongly recommend that you File Your Application Before September 30th to ensure your application is processed in time for your official ballot to be mailed to you. Ballots Will Not Be Mailed Before October 12th. Remember, there is a New Process for filing the Absentee Ballot Application. The time span is shorter; the application is now 2 pages long; and you must enter either your Georgia Driver’s License Number or Georgia Identification Card Number on the application. If You Do Not Have Either Of These I D’s, then you must attach a Copy of a Document to verify who you are and where you live in your county of residence.

Everyone Who Wants To Vote By Absentee Ballot Must File The Application – Regardless Of Your Age Or Disability.

If You Need An Absentee Ballot Application, Contact The A Philip Randolph Institute (912-704- 7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161) or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-6128). Download the NEW application at www.sos.ga.gov; Request the NEW application In Person from the County Board of Registrars at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.; Call (912-790- 1520); or Email your request to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org. If you need copies of documents that are required, please contact us for assistance. Remember, file your application early so you can receive your Official Absentee Ballot in time to return your Ballot in advance of the November 2nd deadline in order for your vote to be counted in the November election.

The Following Persons Will Need To Register, Or Re-Register To Vote Before The October 4th Deadline In Order To Vote On November 2nd:

• You are 17 ½ years old and/or will be 18 by

November 2nd

• You just moved to the state of Georgia

• You recently changed your name or moved to a new address

• You received a letter stating you were removed from the Voting list

• You are Not/No Longer serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Early In-Person Voting is scheduled October 11-29, 2021, Monday’s – Friday’s and ONLY between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with two (2) Saturday dates, October 16 & 23, and one (1) Sunday date, October 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A Drop Box To Return Absentee Ballots will Only Be Available 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Early Voting days, October 11-29, and on Election Day, November 2nd from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Box Will Be Located Only Inside The Chatham County Board Of Registrars Office. There may be a second box located in Chatham County, but there is no further information at this time.

Please Make Sure You Are Registered And Eligible To Vote! Check Your Voting Status Often at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, or call Chatham County Board of Registrars at 912-790-1520.

VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!

THERE IS POWER IN YOUR VOTE!

Shirley B. James, Publisher