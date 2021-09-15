PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Chatham County Residents, Are You Ready To Vote on November 2, 2021, in Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Tybee Island and Vernonburg, OR Vote to elect someone to Georgia House of Representatives District 165 to fill the seat vacated due to the death of Representative Micky Stevens? Get Ready and Make Your Plan to Cast Your Vote. These are important Elections, and you must not let the obstacles imposed by Georgia Senate Bill 202 keep you from voting for the candidate of your CHOICE.

Vote By Absentee Ballot – Make Your Plan Now!

Please Note: Everyone who wants to vote by Absentee Ballot Must File the New Application – regardless of your age or disability.

Submit Your Application Today! We Strongly Suggest Submitting Your Application By September 30th To Ensure It Is Processed On Time. There Is A New 2-Page Absentee Ballot Application Form, A Shorter Time Span, And You May Have To Include Copies Of Documents To Prove Who You Are And Where You Live.

Please, submit your application Early – Before the October 22nd Deadline. Your application must be processed before your Official Ballot is Mailed to you. Ballots Will Not Be Mailed Before October 12th –only 3 weeks before the November Election – a Shorter time for you to respond. Absentee Ballots Must Be Received no later than 7:00 p.m. on November 2nd in order for your VOTE to COUNT!

EARLY VOTING & DROP BOXES

Early In-Person Voting Dates (Chatham County):

October 11 – 29, 2021; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ONLY.

Drop Boxes: A Drop Box Will Only Be Available Inside the Chatham County Board of Registration Office & One other location (To Be Determined) ONLY on Early Voting Days, October 11 – 29, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; and on Election Day, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM Inside the Chatham County Board of Registration Office.

Absentee Ballot Applications Are Available Now!

Please Contact Us Immediately For Assistance, Or For A Copy Of The New Absentee Ballot Application. Call: The A Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161) or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-6128). Download the NEW application at www.sos.ga.gov; Request the NEW application from the County Board of Registrars – In person at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.; Call (912-790-1520); or email your request to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org

Make Sure You Are Registered And Eligible To Vote.

1. Check Your Voting Status Every 2 Weeks. Go to the My Voter Page: http:// www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, OR call the Chatham County Voter Registration Office: 912-790-1520

2. Check Your Mail Everyday To Make Sure You Have Not Been Removed From The Voter List. Notify One Of The Organizations Listed Above For Assistance if you received a letter from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. You Only Have 30 Days To Respond To Keep Your Name On The Active Voter List.

We Must Vote!! There Is Power In The Vote!!

Shirley B. James, Publisher