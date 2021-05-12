PUBLISHER’S NOTE

The Savannah Tribune strongly supports U.S. Senators Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, as well as Stacey Abrams and others who are sharing authentic details and information about the challenges and restrictions imposed by the new voting law (SB 202) that was hastily passed by the Georgia State Legislature under the guise of making elections more secure. The new law places additional barriers to voting, and even makes it a crime to give water to a person standing in line to vote. Additionally, there are new provisions that restrict the powers of the Secretary of State and empower a legislative appointed Elections Board with additional oversight of County Boards of Elections. The State Election Board is authorized to overrule County officials and/or take over County Elections, and even alter outcomes of the elections.

The Savannah Tribune continues to support National Voting Rights laws. Contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives and urge them to vote for U.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and U.S. Senate Bill – SR 1 – The For the People Act. National legislation is the only way to overcome the undemocratic voter restriction law passed in Georgia, and those being considered by Republican State Legislatures in 44 other states.

Shirley B. James, Publisher