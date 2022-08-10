PUBLISHER’S NOTE 2 – The Savannah Tribune

ATTENTION Voters who Choose to Vote by Absentee Ballot (Including Seniors and Disabled Voters), AUGUST 22nd is the FIRST DAY to legally request an Absentee Ballot Application in Georgia.

You must fill out and submit an official Absentee Ballot request form/application in order to be sent an Absentee Ballot. There are various ways to get the official form:

• Download an Absentee Ballot request form/application that you can print out and fill in: Go to voter.chathamcountyga.gov OR go directly to the Secretary of State’s site at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/

• Call (912-790-1520) or email (voter@chathamcounty.org) the Chatham County Voter Registration Office and ask them to send you a request form/application (See contact information below) OR

• Drop by the Office and fill out your Absentee Ballot request form/application IN PERSON. (See Address and Hours below)

Chatham County Voter Registration Contacts:

Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, Savannah, GA 31406 Call: 912-790-1520 | Fax: 912-790-1519 | Email: voter@chathamcounty.org

For Voters in Surrounding Counties, please contact your Voter Registration Office for information about the Absentee Ballot Application, or go directly to the Georgia Secretary of State’s site at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/.