PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Chatham County Residents, Get Ready To Vote!! We have Three (3) very important Elections happening on November 2, 2021. There are municipal elections in Garden City and Port Wentworth, and we must also elect someone to fill the seat in Georgia House of Representatives District 165 that is vacated due to the death of Representative Micky Stevens. If you live in any of these 3 areas, it is imperative that you Get Ready and Make Your Plan to Cast Your Vote. Do not let the new suppressive obstacles imposed by Georgia Senate Bill 202 keep you from voting for the candidate of your Choice.

Please Be On The Alert!

If You Plan To Vote By Absentee Ballot in the Garden City or Port Wentworth elections, OR in the election to fill Georgia House of Representatives, District Seat 165 — Submit Your Application Now! There Is A New Process And A New Absentee Ballot Application. The Application Period Is Shorter (It Began: August 17th. Deadline to be received: October 22nd). The application form is New. It is now 2 Pages Long, and more Personal Information and/or documents are required to be submitted along with the application. Please Note: Everyone who wants to vote by absentee ballot must file the New application – regardless of your age or disability.

Absentee Ballot Applications Are Available Now!

Please Contact Us Immediately For Assistance Or For A Copy Of The New Application.

Call: The A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); the NAACP (912-233-4161) or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-6128). Download the NEW application at www.sos.ga.gov; Request the NEW application from the County Board of Registrars In-person at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.; Call (912-790-1520); or email your request to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org.

Don’t Forget! Make Sure you are Registered & Eligible to Vote.

1. Check Your Mail Everyday. Letters have been mailed from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office notifying over 39,000 registered voters in Chatham County that they may be removed from the voter list in Georgia. If you received one of these letters, or a letter has been sent to your address with someone else’s name, please Immediately Notify The APRI, NAACP, Or The Tribune (Listed Above) For Assistance to make sure you stay on the active voter list. You Only Have 30 Days To Respond After Receiving The Letter.

2. Check Your Voting Status Every 2 Weeks. Go to the My Voter Page: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov OR call the Chatham County Voter Registration Office: 912- 790-1520

We Must Vote!! We Must Vote!! We Must Vote!!

Shirley B. James, Publisher