PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Savannah participates in the August 28th

March On For Voting Rights

A Webinar Commemorating The 1963 March On Washington

Sponsors: The A. Philip Randolph Institute and St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard”

Saturday, August 28th, 4:00 p.m.

August 28, 1963; August 28, 2021, the fight is still the same. Nothing has changed! Looking back at the signs that our people carried in 1963. They are the same signs that we carry today in our struggle. There is nothing new under the sun. People are out of work, for one reason or another. Labor is struggling to find work because corporations fear union labor and have intimidated their workers to also hate unions. People forget that unions brought the 40-hour workweek, overtime pay, Holiday Pay, Benefit packages including retirement, hospitalization, workmen compensation, a contract, and a voice in the workplace.

They were fighting police brutality then, and we are still fighting police brutality right now. So what has changed? We are still fighting for the right to vote. The rights that were won – they are trying to take them away, as they tried then. I would love to say that we have come a long way, but we have not. As a people, we have failed to educate ourselves and our children about the struggle. The fight is still being fought by organizations like the A. Philip Randolph Institution and Labor Unions. We are still on the front lines fighting to educate.

We will commemorate the March on Washington with a webinar live on Facebook on August 28, 2021 at 4 PM. Join us at (A. Philip Randolph Institute – @APRISAV). We are pleased that St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard” in Savannah, GA (Rev. Jai Haithco, Pastor), is partnering with us on the Webinar. Jerome Irwin, President, APRI Savannah.

Shirley B. James, Publisher