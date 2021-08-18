PUBLISHER’S NOTE

New Rules & Shorter Absentee Voting Schedule

The following instructions were provided by the Chatham County Voter Registration Office.

Any eligible registered Chatham County voter who wishes to vote by absentee ballot may do so. No reason is required.

To Obtain An Absentee Ballot:

You must fill out and submit an official absentee ballot request form/application in order to be sent an absentee ballot. There are various ways to get the official form: • Download an absentee ballot request form/application that you can print out and fill in: Go to voter. chathamcountyga.gov OR • Call or email the Chatham County Voter Registration Office and ask them to send you a request form/ application (Contact information below) OR • Drop by the Office and fill out your absentee ballot request form/application In Person. (Address and hours below)

How To Submit Your Completed Absentee Ballot

Request Form/Application:

Your completed absentee ballot request form/ application may be submitted to the Voter Registration Office any time beginning August 16 – but Must Be Received by October 22. You have several options: 1. You may mail your completed form (Mailing address below) 2. You may scan and e-mail your completed form (E-mail address below) 3. You may FAX your completed form to the Voter Registration office (FAX number below) 4. You may deliver it In Person at the Voter Registration Office during regular business hours (Address and hours below)

When Absentee Ballots Will Be Sent Out**:

The Voter Registration office will begin sending out absentee ballots on October 11**. If you wish to confirm that your request for an absentee ballot was received, you can check its status at: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

How To Cast Your Absentee Ballot:

Absentee ballots must be received by the Office of Voter Registration by 7PM on election day in order to be counted. Again there are several options: 1. You may Mail in your completed absentee ballot to the Voter Registration Office (Address below) 2. You may Deliver It In Person to the Voter Registration Office during business hours (Address and hours below) 3. You may Drop it into one of the Two Official Drop Boxes. Important: Drop Boxes will Only be Accessible During Early In-Person Voting from October 11 to October 29, and Only During Early Voting Hours.

One drop box will be inside the Voter Registration Office (Address below).

The second drop box will be inside the TBD location.

Any questions? Please contact the Chatham County Office of Voter Registration. Chatham County Office of Voter Registration: 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, Savannah Hours: M-F 8AM – 5PM; On Election Day 7AM – 7 PM Mailing Address: PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416 E-mail: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org Phone: (912) 790-1520 | FAX: (912) 790-1519

**Publisher’s Note: Please be aware of the short span of time between Official Absentee Ballots being sent to voters (Oct 11th) and the deadline for their return (Nov 2nd) Only 23 Days.

Shirley B. James, Publisher