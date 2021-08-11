PUBLISHER’S NOTE

ANOTHER VOTER SUPPRESSION TACTIC?

Letters are being mailed from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to Cancel the Voter Registrations of More than 185, 000 Georgia Voters and at least an additional 102,000 Georgia voters who filed Change-of-Address requests with the U.S. Postal Service. There are more than 39,000 Voters in Chatham County who will Receive these Letters.

Are You in the Number? If so, you Must Respond within 30 Days of receipt of the letter, or be Classified as an “Inactive” Georgia Voter.

Voters, who supposedly, have not participated in local municipal, county, state and/or federal elections in Georgia over the past 5 year period will Receive Notice of Cancellation based on a Georgia “Use It, or Lose It” law. If you are a Registered Voter who has Not Moved or Changed Your Address in the Past 5 Years, but decided not to vote during this period, you will also receive a notice cancelling your voter registration.

All persons who receive one of these letters Must Respond within 30 Days of Receipt of the Letter, to avoid voter cancellation. Please Check your Mail Everyday. If you Receive one of these Letters, or if a Letter comes to your Home Addressed to Someone Else, please do not discard the letter. We Can be of Assistance, and help Restore you as an Active Voter.

Notify Us Immediately at The Savannah Tribune (Call 912-233-6128; text 912-655-7081; email newsroom@savannahtribune.com), or contact the following organizations: the Savannah Branch, NAACP (Call 912-233-4161; email savnaacp1204@yahoo.com); or The A. Philip Randolph Institute of Savannah (Call or Text 912-704-7217; email j.irwin818@comcast.net ).

Please be Proactive and Protect your Vote! Don’t Forget to Check your Voting Status Every 2 Weeks Beginning Today!

1. Contact the Chatham County Board of Registrars: 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406. Call: 912-790-1520, or Email: voter@chathamcounty.org

2. Go to the My Voter Page website, www.mvp. sos.ga.gov

Note: Information about the New and Restrictive process for obtaining an Absentee Ballot (including a 2-page application) which is a part of the Suppressive Georgia SB 202, will be published in next week’s edition.

We Must Vote in Every Election, in spite of the Obstacles Imposed by Georgia’s SB 202 Voting Law. As Eligible Voters, We Must Let Our Voices Be Heard!!

Shirley B. James, Publisher