PUBLISHER’S NOTE

The Reapportionment and Redistricting Hearings sponsored by the Georgia General Assembly are over. The last was held July 30th in a Virtual Format. If you were unable to attend any of the hearings between June 15th and July 30th, you may view the past hearings, and learn about the process at www.legis.ga.gov/joint-office/ reapportionment. We, at The Savannah Tribune, strongly urge you to listen to what the Citizens of Georgia have said, and call our Legislators demanding that they be fair and transparent in drawing District Lines that will equally represent the Voting Population of the State, giving the Peoples’ Voices and Votes the power to Elect our Representatives. District Lines should not be drawn to empower the Majority Party in the Georgia Legislature (currently the Republican Party) with the authority to chose the voting majorities that will keep them in office. Once again, I am respectfully yielding to a statement from the Honorable Van Johnson, Mayor, City of Savannah, made at the Reapportionment and Redistricting Hearing held in Brunswick, GA, July 26th.

The Mayor’s Statement at The Joint Reapportionment and Redistricting Hearing

“As our state becomes more diverse, it is crucial that this process be equitable to all Georgians and it is our job to ensure we empower communities of color by exposing gerrymandered maps. I am concerned that during this process, 7 of the top 10 most populous counties, including Chatham County, was not afforded an in-person opportunity to share our unique perspective.

Communities of interest must be able to advocate for themselves in the redistricting process. A transparent process is vital to ensuring voters choose their elected officials, NOT the other way around.”

We must continue to use our voices. Call, email and text our legislators to demand they be transparent and fair because they are to serve ALL the citizens of Georgia, honoring the will of the peoples’ votes and not a special selected partisan body of voters.

Shirley B. James, Publisher