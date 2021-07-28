PUBLISHER’S NOTE

On Monday, July 26th, several of us from Savannah were in attendance, and spoke, at the Georgia General Assembly’s Joint Reapportionment and Redistricting Hearing in Brunswick, GA. For this week’s edition, I am respectfully yielding to a response from the Honorable Van Johnson, Mayor, City of Savannah.

The Mayor’s Response to Monday’s Joint Reapportionment and Redistricting Hearing

“As our state becomes more diverse, it is crucial that this process be equitable to all Georgians and it is our job to ensure we empower communities of color by exposing gerrymandered maps. I am concerned that during this process, 7 of the top 10 most populous counties, including Chatham County, was not afforded an in-person opportunity to share our unique perspective.

Communities of interest must be able to advocate for themselves in the redistricting process. A transparent process is vital to ensuring voters choose their elected officials, NOT the other way around.”

We must continue to use our voices and demand that our legislators be transparent and fair in drawing district lines that reflect equity, not partisan representation.

If you are unable to attend any of the hearings, you may submit your public comments using the link below.

Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment: bit.ly/3BKnmRi

Shirley B. James, Publisher