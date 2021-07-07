PUBLISHER’S NOTE

More than 100,000 persons statewide, including approximately 39,000 in Chatham County, are being Removed, From The Voter List In Georgia. Are you one of them, or anyone that you may know?

Be Proactive & Vigilant! Protect Your Vote!

1. If You Are A Registered Voter, Check Your Voting Status Today! Make It A Habit to Check Your Voting Status Every 2 Weeks. Not A Registered Voter? Check The Eligibility Requirements, And Register To Vote Today! Check Your Voting Status, Or Register To Vote Before Established Voter Registration Deadlines for each Special, Primary, Municipal or General Election.

a. Contact the Chatham County Board of Registrars, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406. Call: 912-790-1520, or Email: voter@chathamcounty.org

b. Go to the My Voter Page website, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

c. Scan this QR Code from your smartphone

2. Vote In Every Election!! Vote – In Spite Of The Obstacles Imposed By Georgia’s SB 202 Voting Law. Eligible Voters, We Must Let Our Voices Be Heard!!

3. For Assistance or Transportation, Call: NAACP, Savannah Branch (912-233-4161); Savannah’s A. Philip Randolph Institute (912-704-7217); St. Philip AME Church (912-233-2083); The Savannah Tribune (912- 233-6128)

Purging Voter rolls and employing the “Use-it or Lose-it” rule as they relate to voting are both tactics that enhance voter suppression. The 2013 Supreme Court decision which gutted federal oversight of state policies, procedures and laws that protect fair and equitable access to the vote, has promoted the use of these restrictive measures, mainly employed in Republican-led state legislatures such as in Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said, “Making sure Georgia’s voter rolls are up to date is key to ensuring the integrity of our elections. That is why I fought and beat Stacey Abrams in court in 2019 to remove nearly 300,000 obsolete voter files before the November [2020] election and will do so again this year. Bottom line, there is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the rolls.” We must ask, WHO and WHAT determines voter ineligibility?

We, at The Savannah Tribune, cannot stress it enough. We need passage of U.S. House Bill – HR 4 – The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and U.S. Senate Bill – SR 1 – The For the People Act – to Protect Our Right To Vote, Not Suppress It. There is a thread connecting Georgia’s suppressive SB 202; the unwillingness of Republicans in the U.S. Senate to vote in favor of a Simple Debate on the Voting Rights Bill; and the Bi-partisan, but placating “Crumb” offered by Republicans in their overwhelming votes for the Juneteenth federal holiday – a one-day celebration, opposed to 365 days of freedom to voting rights. Do Not Be Distracted Or Blindsided!

Shirley B. James, Publisher