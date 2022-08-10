PUBLISHER’S NOTE 1 – The Savannah Tribune

Getting Ready For The November 8th Midterm Elections

Please Don’t Forget To Take Action!

If you received a Change of Address postcard from the Voter Registration Office in the mail as early as May 2022:

1. The information on the front of the card reflects redistricting changes and a possible change of your voting district and precinct. Find your Voting Precinct location (OLD or NEW) at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

2. If You Have Not Moved From The Address Indicated On The Card, You Will Not Have To Return The Card! You will be able to check your Voting Precinct Location at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

3. If You Have Moved, Please Fill Out The Card, Update/Change Your Address And Sign Your Name Where Indicated.

4. Return The Card With Updated Information In One Of The Following Ways: a. Place The Card In A Stamped Envelope And MAIL

To Voter Registration Office, P.O. Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416 b. Make A Copy Of The Card With Your

Change Of Address And EMAIL To voter@chathamcounty.org or FAX to 912-790-1519 c. HAND-DELIVER The Card To The Voter

Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E,

Savannah, GA 31406

All Address Changes Must Be Received In The Voter Registration Office by 5 PM on October 11, 2022.

For Information And Instructions, Call The Voter Registration Office: (912) 790-1520.