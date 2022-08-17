PUBLISHER’S NOTE 1 – The Savannah Tribune

Do You Plan To Vote By Absentee Ballot For The November Midterm? Applications Will NOT Be Automatically Mailed To You!

The first day to officially Request your Absentee Ballot Application is Monday, August 22nd. A Registered Voter, Regardless Of Age Or Disability, Must Request And Submit An Absentee Ballot Application Along With The Required Identification. If You Are Planning To Vote With The Absentee Ballot, We Recommend Submitting Your Application Before September 30th So It Will Be Processed And You Will Receive Your Ballot In Time To Submit Your Ballot For The November Election. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT THE APPLICATION: OCTOBER 28TH.

HOW TO GET THE ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION

1. Download the application at The Georgia

Secretary Of State’s Website: securemy

absenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/;

2. Request An Application from the Chatham

County Board of Registrars: Call: (912) 790-

1520; or Email: voter@chathamcounty.org;

3. Go In Person To The Chatham County Voter

Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E,

Savannah, GA 31406.

HOW TO RETURN THE ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION

All Registered Voters Who Are Submitting The Absentee Ballot Application Must Return The Application.

1. Hand-Deliver In Person To The Voter Registration

Office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA

31406

2. Email The Completed Application With Required

Identification To absenteeballots@chatham

county.org

3. Fax The Completed Application To: (912) 790-

1519

4. Mail The Application To: Chatham County

Board of Registrars, PO Box 13757, Savannah,

GA 31416

If You Are Disabled Or Illiterate, only a Legal Relative or Caregiver can hand deliver your application. If You Need Assistance With Downloading An Application, Or Faxing, Emailing, Or Transportation To Deliver Your Application, Please Contact: St. Philip AME Church at 912-233- 2083 or The NAACP at 912-233-4161.

Please Take Care Of Requesting Your Absentee Ballot Application As Soon As Possible! There Is Too Much At Stake In The November Midterm Election, And We Want To Make Sure That Every Eligible Voter Casts Their Vote! Remember, Our FREEDOM AND OUR DEMOCRACY Depend on OUR VOTES!

As A Reminder, Please Check Your Voter Registration Status And Your Voting Precinct at: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Because Of The New Redistricting Lines, Your Voting Precinct May Have Changed. Check Every 2 Weeks To Confirm and/or Update your Address and/or a Name Change Before October 11th. You Do Not Want To Be Purged From The Voting List.

REMEMBER, OUR FREEDOM AND OUR DEMOCRACY DEPEND ON OUR VOTES!

WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU. PLEASE CONTACT US!