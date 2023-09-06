Prostate Cancer Screening Saves Lives, Especially Among Black Men

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer diagnosed among people born with a prostate in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society’s 2023 Cancer Facts and Figures, prostate cancer mortality has declined by 50% since 1991, however the decline has slowed likely due to the increasing number of advanced stage prostate cancer diagnoses. Black men are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than White men, and over twice as likely to die from the disease. Prostate Cancer in the United States

This year, more than 288,300 people in the U.S. will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis. Black men are more likely to be diagnosed in an advanced stage.

There’s no sure way to prevent prostate cancer. Age, race, ethnicity, geography, and genes are all factors that might affect a person’s risk. A family history of prostate cancer also increases risk, especially if the family member was under 50 years old when diagnosed. Although the effects of body weight, physical activity, and diet on prostate cancer risk aren’t clear, there are things you can do that might help lower your risk, such as being physically active and following a healthy diet. Screening Saves Lives

The prostate is a gland that makes some of the fluid that is part of semen. Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control. It usually has no symptoms until the disease is advanced. However, prostate cancer can often be found early through screening because it is usually slow growing. When detected in early stages, the five-year relative survival rate across all races approaches 100%.

The American Cancer Society recommends anyone who has a prostate talk to a healthcare provider to make an informed decision about prostate cancer screening. Black and African American men should talk to their doctor at age 45.

“Detecting prostate cancer early can lead to more effective treatment and improved outcomes,” said Dr. Bill Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society. “Along with encouraging everyone to talk with their health care team about being screened, we’re being intentional about facilitating access to quality prostate cancer screening and care. If you know someone who has a prostate, share that screening is the best way to increase the chances of detecting prostate cancer early when outcomes are best.”

The American Cancer Society’s new campaign “I love you, get screened” reinforces that message and reminds everyone – not just men – about the real reason cancer screening is important. It saves lives. Surviving a Cancer Diagnosis

Once diagnosed, prostate cancer can have a tremendous physical, emotional, and financial impact. “As more people are diagnosed with prostate cancer, the American Cancer Society is continuing to focus on health equity by providing needed support to people living with cancer,” said Tawana Thomas Johnson, senior vice president and chief diversity officer at the American Cancer Society. “Our patient support programs are available to reduce barriers for anyone going through cancer treatment.” People with cancer can find support in the following areas:

• Community Connection

– The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Survivors

Network is a peer support

community for cancer patients,

survivors, caregivers, families,

and friends. It provides a free,

online safe place for anyone

impacted by cancer to share interests and experiences.

• Access to Treatment – Maintaining a consistent treatment

schedule is important in effectively managing prostate

cancer, but it is not easy for

everyone to get to treatment

appointments due to cost,

distance or ability. The American Cancer Society’s Road to

Recovery program and Hope

Lodge communities ensures

anyone who needs a ride or a

place to stay during treatment

has one free of charge.

• Education – The American

Cancer Society’s survivorship

guidelines outline how to live

well during and after treatment.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society’s work to reverse disparities for Black men and improve prostate cancer outcomes, visit cancer.org/impact.