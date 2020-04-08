Primary Election Voting Update

Due to the Public Health Emergency brought on by COVID-19, opportunities to vote in person in the upcoming primary election may be limited. To promote the safety and voting access of all Georgians, the Secretary of State has sent out Absentee Ballot Applications to all voters for the May 19th primary.

Fill out and return the Absentee Ballot Application in order to receive a ballot by mail for the May 19th election. You may vote the ballot you receive in lieu of going to the polls to vote.

Verify that the prefilled information is correct.

Complete the highlighted portions. Remember to sign your application.

To secure the mailer, tab or tape shut using clear tape within 1 inch of the bottom edge. This is required for the post office to accept it.

You can scan or take a picture of your completed and signed application and email to voter@chathamcounty.org.

Request for Absentee Ballot Application deadline is Friday, May 15th by 5 p.m. Your absentee ballot must be returned to the Voter’s Registration Office at 1117 Eisenhower by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

As of today, Early Voting is scheduled to begin Monday, April 27th at the Voter’s Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr. Due to COVID-19, these dates are subject to change at any time. For more info visit www.sos.ga.gov or call (912) 790-1520.