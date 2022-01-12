Presenting The Eighth Annual “We Are One” MLK Jr. Observance Day Concert

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present the Eighth Annual “We Are One” MLK Jr. Observance Day Concert featuring celebrated vocalists Huxsie Scott, Jacqueline Hamilton, Kim Polote, and Cynthia Utterbach.

The concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah (Troup Square), 311 E Harris St., on Monday, Jan 17, 2022at 2 PM. All attendees must be fully vaccinated.

Huxsie Scott, a Savannah native, is a wellknown inspirational jazz and soul singer. Jacqueline Hamilton is an Associate Professor of Music, Director of Choral Activities and voice instructor at Savannah State University. Kim Michael Polote is a Savannah native, and a winner of the Oxnard Gold Medal in the American Traditions Singing competition. Cynthia Utterbach is a jazz singer-actress-writer-educator from Los Angeles. She has performed in Europe and Asia for film, clubs, festivals and television.

Goodwill offering accepted. Proceeds will benefit the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association Memorial Scholarship Program.