Preparing for the Future: Automation & Robotics World Trade Center Savannah 906 Drayton Street, Savannah Wednesday, September 22; 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Is your company challenged with workforce shortages? We invite you to join us for an in-person program on Preparing for the Future: Automation & Robotics. Rob Lanham of Silver Lake Automation will discuss the advances and opportunities fostered by automation and robotics and how your company can use them to innovate and improve your supply chain.

There is no charge but registration is required. Register here: www.wtcsavannah.org/events/ preparing-for-the-future-of-supply-chain-automation robotics/ Program sponsored by the Effingham Industrial Development Authority

Please contact our office or Antwone Smoak at World Trade Center Savannah asmoak@wtcsavannah.org if you have any questions.